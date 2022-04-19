MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was at Wolfspeed, a local chip manufacturer in Marcy, today to discuss major investments coming to the area as part of his U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (USICA).

“USICA has two parts – both of which will benefit the Mohawk Valley,” said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The United States Innovation and Competition Act works to ensure the United States stays at the top of cutting-edge scientific research.

“We are creating a $52 billion fund to encourage companies to build chip fabs here in America, and one of the leading sites to build one of those new chip fabs is right here in Marcy,” said Senator Schumer.

While this funding to the area is certainly beneficial, many locals are still concerned about the potential movement of SUNY Poly Quad-C.

With Governor Hochul announcing the potential move of Quad-C, Senator Chuck Schumer is promising the people of Mohawk Valley that they will not be left behind.

“This bill has enough for everybody – we don’t have to fight over it, okay?” said Senator Schumer.

“There’s plenty of money in this proposal – USICA, Endless Frontiers – to help the Mohawk Valley and to help Albany, so I don’t think it has to be an either-or.”