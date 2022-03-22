(WWLP) – Two local lawmakers have been appointed to the legislative conference committee tasked with resolving the differences between two versions of the Soldiers’ Home Governance Reform Bill.

The House passed its version of the bill on February 10th followed by the Senate version on March 10th.

State Senator John Velis and Representative Joe Wagner will be on the committee that will create one final bill which will be sent for approval by each chamber before heading to Governor Baker’s Desk.

Velis addressed the process in a statement, saying it is important to the committee that the final legislation ensures a clear chain of command, available and appropriate medical staff and local control over each home.