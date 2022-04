NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congressman Jim McGovern will join with elected officials in Northampton Wednesday to announce federal investments for community-based projects.

The two lawmakers will first meet with local officials at City Hall before touring the Manhan Rail Trail.

They will discuss efforts to establish the Community Climate Resilience Hub in Northampton and announce federal funding for the Manhan portion of the Rocky Hill Greenway Multi-Use Trail.