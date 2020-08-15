Senate breaks for recess until September, stimulus deal still on hold

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The last several months have been a rough go for the millions of Americans who lost their jobs during the pandemic. Many are wondering when and if the new COVID stimulus package will be passed.

“I do know people who have been impacted whether they are in the service sector, the education field, or completely unemployed. It’s really difficult to make ends meet right now,” said Ann Kirvin of Northampton.

The second round of payments included in the bill would be similar to the first. Single filers would receive $1,200 and $2,400 for married couples.

Both Democrats and the GOP have agreed that a second round of stimulus checks are needed to help Americans stay afloat. But they are at odds over how much funding to include in the bill.

“They need to get their acts together the [Dems] and the Republicans, they have to get their acts together. They are just too bias and that’s not good for us,” Joanne Kelliher of Northampton expressed.

The GOP has been pushing for a smaller bill, approximately a $1 trillion less than what Democratic leaders want. And with Congress now on recess, it could be a while before we see any decision made.

The Senate has adjourned through Labor Day and the House of Representatives until September 14.