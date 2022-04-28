BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers will debate the sports betting bill submitted by Senate leadership Thursday alongside the 69 proposed amendments filed this week.

The discussion will focus on three key issues, such as college athletics, licensing structure, and how to spend the revenue.

The state’s three casinos and leadership in the House want the Senate to remove or soften the proposed ban on college athletics, but College presidents disagree.



For licensing, the bill currently allows for up to 10 in-person sports books alongside online betting with three licenses reserved for existing gambling operations. Some senators would like to increase that maximum number.

Finally, there are at least eight amendments for how to spend the estimated 35-million dollars in revenue.

The debate begins at 11 Thursday morning.