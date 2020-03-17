Senate waiting for coronavirus relief bill, House still has to OK corrections

1  of  147
Closings and Delays
AAA Pioneer Valley-Offices Agawam City Council Agawam Public Schools Agawam Town Hall Offices Allied Rehabilitation Centers Amvets Post 74 BakuCare Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Public Schools Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Brimfield Council on Aging Career Tec Center After School Program Central Baptist Church-Westfield Chicopee Child Development Center Chicopee Public Schools Chicopee Senior Center Children's Museum at Holyoke Christ Community Church-Belchertown Christ Presbyterian Church-Spfld. Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Community Options, Inc. Curtis Blake Day School Downtown Spfld. YMCA Family Center East Longmeadow Public Library Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Town Offices-Dept of Libraries Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Erving Senior/Community Center Evangelical Covenant Church-Spfld. First Congregational Church of Westfield First Lutheran School-Holyoke Franklin County Technical School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Granby Council on Aging Greater Holyoke YMCA Greenfield Community YMCA Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden Senior Center Hampden Town Offices Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hampshire Regional YMCA Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Huntington Town Hall Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program Lilly Library Lincoln Technical Institute Little Tot Day Care Longmeadow Montessori Longmeadow Public Schools LPVEC Programs Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mary, Mother of Hope Parish-Spfld. May Center School Meekins Public Library Mill Pond School Mittineague Methodist Comm. Preschool MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Free Library Monson Municipal Offices New Beginnings Childcare New North Citizen's Council-Childcare Northampton Public Schools Northfield Council on Aging Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Palmer Public Library Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pelham Library Pioneer Training Pioneer Valley Montessori School Pioneer Valley Reg. School District Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quaboag Regional School District Riverside Industries, Inc. Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Scantic Valley YMCA Family Center Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School Southampton Town Offices Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld Boys Club-Carew Hill Girls Club Spfld Jewish Community Ctr Spfld. Jewish Comm. Ctr Pre-school Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Springdale Education Center Springfield City Hall Offices Springfield City Library Springfield City Library Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools Square One St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Cecilia's Parish-Wilb. St. Mary's Parish-Longmeadow St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. Sunderland Public Library Sunshine Village Valley Opportunity Council Valley West School VOC Transportation Ware Public Schools Way Finders, Inc. West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Housing Authority West Springfield Public Library West Springfield Public Schools West Springfield Town Hall Westfield Atheneum Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Public Schools Westfield Soup Kitchen Westfield YMCA Nursery School Whately Public library White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf Williston Northampton Middle School Williston Northampton Upper School YMCA of Greater Westfield

DC Bureau

Senate waiting for coronavirus relief bill, House still has to OK corrections

News

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — As the coronavirus pandemic spreads in the United States, Congress is trying to pass a massive relief bill.

So far, the House passed its version, but the Senate has yet to take it up for a vote, leaving millions of Americans waiting for help.

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin said the Senate cannot afford to waste more time.

“It needs to pass this legislation now,” Baldwin (D-WI) said.

Late Friday night, the House passed a bill that would provide two weeks paid sick leave, emergency small business loans, and money for vaccine research, among other items.

“I’d like to see the Senate act today and have the president sign it by the end of the day,” Baldwin said.

Before that can happen, the House must approve corrections to the bill, which was rushed to a vote so most House members could leave Washington for a week-long recess.

“My understanding is that it is literally technical corrections and not any significant, substantive change,” Baldwin said.

Normally this would require a quick voice vote by whichever members remain in Washington, but some House members are reportedly insisting on another vote by the full House on the bill

“We cannot consider the legislation until we get it,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

McConnell said the goal is to reach a bipartisan solution soon as they did with the emergency spending bill of $8 billion several weeks ago.

“That’s what we’re going to keep doing this week, particularly if the House of Representatives can actually complete its work,” he said.

It might be mid-week before House members return to Washington to send the completed bill to the  Senate for a vote, and then signature by the president.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Washington D.C. Tweets