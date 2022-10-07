Northampton, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator Jo Comerford has tapped ACLU’s Javier Luengo-Garrido for a Latino Excellence Award.

The Springfield-based attorney is the organizing strategist and community advocate for the ACLU of Massachusetts and deputy field director of the Yes on 4 campaign.

Comerford hailed Luengo-Garrido for his work for the Latino community, stating, “I am grateful for Javier’s counsel, expertise, and partnership. He has an extensive history as an organizer for progressive causes and is a true force for good. I am proud to represent him in the Senate and nominate him for this well-deserved award.”

Luengo-Garrido joined the ACLU of Massachusetts in 2017, where he coordinated the Immigrant Protection Project, supporting immigrant families, organizing access to local resources, and family preparedness documents. As part of his duties, he worked on parole and bond cases, both locally and on the southern border. Luengo-Garrido also serves as the field director for the Yes on 4 Campaign, supporting question number four on the upcoming Massachusetts election asking voters whether to keep in place a law allowing undocumented immigrants to get their licenses.

Before the ACLU, Javier worked for the Northampton school system as a liaison, interpreter, and education specialist. He has also served as a political advisor and organizer in Santiago, Chile and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Commenting on his nomination, Luengo-Garrido said, “From working to get undocumented people out of detention locally and at the border, to advocating for community resources that are not punitive, such as the Northampton Department of Community Care; from creating a welcoming community for our immigrant neighbors, to advocating against government surveillance, my work would not be possible without powerful changemakers across our region,” said Luengo-Garrido. “I am fortunate to do this work in community. Being nominated by Senator Comerford is a great honor.”

Luengo-Garrido, along with other nominees, will be honored in a virtual ceremony on Thursday, October 13th. The annual Latino Excellence Awards, hosted and presented by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, honors Latino “leaders, trailblazers, and changemakers who contribute significantly to the commonwealth.”