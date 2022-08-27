GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – US Senator Elizabeth Warren will be visiting Greenfield Community College later this morning to host a town hall.

Senator Warren will be meeting with local constituents at GCC, who are encouraged to attend the public event and ask questions.

The event will take place on the Greenfield Community College Core Patio. Seating starts at 10 a.m. and Senator Warren will start the discussion at 10:30 a.m. The senator is expected to discuss “recent legislative actions in the Senate and how she’s fighting for Massachusetts families.”

President Biden’s recently announced student loan forgiveness plan is likely to be a major point of discussion. Warren has, for years, pushed to alleviate student debt, and supports Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for eligible borrowers.

She has represented Massachusetts in the US Senate since 2012 and is the first-ever female US Senator from the Commonwealth. Those attending the event are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets for seating. Free on-site parking will be available.