Senator Kamala Harris wants to create new student debt forgiveness program if elected President

(WWLP) – Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris announced on Twitter her plans to create a student loan debt forgiveness program for Pell Grant recipients.

The recipients must start a business that operates for three years in disadvantaged communities.

Harris said student loan relief for Pell Grant recipients is just one component of her plan to reduce the opportunity gap for Black entrepreneurs.

Some people on Twitter were confused at the proposed initiative due to nature of new businesses.

Harris tweeted in efforts to clarify the confusion by saying, she would also propose $12 billion in direct capital towards the opportunity gap for Black entrepreneurs.

