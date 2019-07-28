Senator Kamala Harris wants to create new student debt forgiveness program if elected President

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 27: Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) listens to comments by Christine Blasey Ford at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. A professor at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, […]

(WWLP) – Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris announced on Twitter her plans to create a student loan debt forgiveness program for Pell Grant recipients.

The recipients must start a business that operates for three years in disadvantaged communities.

Yesterday I announced that, as president, I’ll establish a student loan debt forgiveness program for Pell Grant recipients who start a business that operates for three years in disadvantaged communities. https://t.co/ldwuC9RiIE — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 28, 2019

Harris said student loan relief for Pell Grant recipients is just one component of her plan to reduce the opportunity gap for Black entrepreneurs.

Some people on Twitter were confused at the proposed initiative due to nature of new businesses.

I work at an incubator in a university that is deeply committed to innovation in a city that has what feels like an incubator in every corner, and this is so absurd… a LOT of new businesses fail, and they take a lot of money and effort regardless of success. Who does this help? https://t.co/pFvaQa7k33 — Camila Londoño (@drClondono) July 28, 2019

Harris tweeted in efforts to clarify the confusion by saying, she would also propose $12 billion in direct capital towards the opportunity gap for Black entrepreneurs.