Senator reflects on meeting with Duxbury football players

BOSTON (SHNS) – A week after Duxbury fired its head high school football coach over players making Holocaust references on the field and Senate President Karen Spilka called for its passage, a bill that would promote the teaching of genocide in public schools is still waiting to get assigned to committee.

Spilka used the incident involving Duxbury’s football team using play-calling signals like “Auschwitz” to push for the Legislature to take up Sen. Rodrigues’s genocide education legislation. But while supporters wait for action on that front, Sen. Barry Finegold met with the team over the weekend and came away thinking the incident could be a “crucial learning opportunity.”

Finegold, who is Jewish, extended an invitation last week to the students to talk as someone who also played football in high school and college and had experience with anti-Semitism. The team accepted the offer and spoke with the Andover Democrat on Saturday before he celebrated Passover with his family.

“I spoke to the students about the Holocaust. This was not an easy discussion, but it was important. I showed how people like me were rounded up, sent to concentration camps, experimented on, and murdered. I showed images of children — the same age as my children — at Auschwitz. I played videos from survivors talking about their experiences,” Finegold wrote in a post-meeting reflecting on his discussion with the team.

While the football team has yet to take the field again since their actions became public, Finegold said he hoped it would be possible to “move forward and move forward stronger than before.” “I believe that we can use the incident in Duxbury as a crucial learning opportunity. It is on all of us to fight for a better world. We all can be messengers,” Finegold said.