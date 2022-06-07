WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator John C. Velis is to announce $25,000 in funding for the Westfield Food Pantry in Westfield on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Along with Velis, Food Pantry Director Rebecca Hart, Food Pantry President Kathy Machack, and members of the Westfield community will attend.

A rescue plan act (ARPA) that was passed by both houses of the Legislature and signed by the Governor in December included the funding. Food Pantry services and food truck program will be supported by this earmark.

“The Westfield Food Pantry has always been an incredible resource for those facing food insecurity in our community, but their important work has become even more critical during the pandemic. I am proud that I was able to secure these funds to help support them in their mission,” said Senator Velis.