Senators announce nearly $600,000 for research projects at WVU

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $599,127 Wednesday from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for two research projects through the West Virginia University (WVU) Research Corporation. The projects focus on prosthetic joint infection treatment and natural gas byproducts.

Senator Manchin

“West Virginia University continues to be a leader in many research fields, from medicine to the environment. One of the projects awarded today aims to develop a drug to treat prosthetic joint infections, helping many West Virginians successfully adjust to their new prosthetics without the complication of infection,” said Senator Manchin. “The other project plans to explore innovative uses of natural gas to grow manufacturing opportunities in West Virginia for useful and high-value products like carbon-free hydrogen. This research will greatly benefit our economy and our workforce as we look to maximize the value of natural gas production. I look forward to seeing the benefits of this research and will continue to prioritize research conducted here in the Mountain State.”

Senator Capito

“The National Science Foundation and West Virginia University Research Corporation continue to work together to move West Virginia forward,” said Senator Capito. “Not only do these projects work to provide quality research opportunities to students but also they help improve the lives of people across our state. I am encouraged to see this continued partnership in our state and stand ready at the federal level to support additional research projects like this in West Virginia.”