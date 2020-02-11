WATCH LIVE: Senators host news conference on health care cuts in President’s budget

President Trump is proposing severe cuts to Medicaid and Medicare in his latest budget. It’s a continuation of his war to rip away health care from millions.



WASHINGTON–Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), DPCC Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Senate HELP Committee Ranking Member Patty Murray (D-WA), and Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden (D-OR) are hosting a news conference to highlight the President’s attacks on health care. Patients and doctors will join the Senators to highlight how the President’s budget puts health care for families across the country at risk.

The Senators will be joined by Cristina Perez Edmunds, whose son, Oscar, was born with an extremely rare chromosomal deletion. Oscar lives with stage 3 kidney disease, heart disease, and brain abnormalities that have required endless testing, appointments, and surgeries. Because of Medicaid, Oscar’s parents can provide him the health care he needs without going bankrupt. An academic family medicine physician, Krishnan Narasimhan, will also speak at the press conference to highlight the ways the Administration is sabotaging health care of families in America. Dr. Narasimhan is a professor at Howard University and serves on the board of Doctors for America.