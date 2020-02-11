Breaking News
Restaurant group owner interested in West Springfield’s White Hut
Watch Live
Man accused of abducting 11-year-girl in Springfield scheduled in court

WATCH LIVE: Senators host news conference on health care cuts in President’s budget

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Senate Democrats hold a press conference to call on Republicans to call John Bolton to testify at the impeachment trial. (Jan. 27, 2020)

WASHINGTON–Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), DPCC Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Senate HELP Committee Ranking Member Patty Murray (D-WA), and Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden (D-OR) are hosting a news conference to highlight the President’s attacks on health care. Patients and doctors will join the Senators to highlight how the President’s budget puts health care for families across the country at risk.

The Senators will be joined by Cristina Perez Edmunds, whose son, Oscar, was born with an extremely rare chromosomal deletion. Oscar lives with stage 3 kidney disease, heart disease, and brain abnormalities that have required endless testing, appointments, and surgeries. Because of Medicaid, Oscar’s parents can provide him the health care he needs without going bankrupt. An academic family medicine physician, Krishnan Narasimhan, will also speak at the press conference to highlight the ways the Administration is sabotaging health care of families in America. Dr. Narasimhan is a professor at Howard University and serves on the board of Doctors for America.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories