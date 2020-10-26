Sentencing for man who damaged USPS vehicle, stole mail

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)-– A Springfield man was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in federal court in Springfield for breaking into a postal vehicle and stealing the mail inside.

Jose Luis Sanchez, 45, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to 267 days in prison and three years of supervised release. In March 2020, Sanchez pleaded guilty to theft of United States mail and destruction of government property.

On Aug. 16, 2017, Luis Sanchez broke into a postal vehicle by breaking a window and then stole mail that was inside. Investigators identified Sanchez using DNA and fingerprints that were left behind on the vehicle by Sanchez when he broke the window.  

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Joseph W. Cronin, Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; and Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil L. Desroches of Lelling’s Springfield Branch Office prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today

Contests and Sweepstakes