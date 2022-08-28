CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we wrap up the month of August and head into September we are now getting into the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.

To be specific, the peak of the hurricane season occurs around September 10th, and taking a look at the tropics we have a new update from the National Hurricane Center as of Sunday morning.

Invest 91L in the central Atlantic has been upgraded to a high probability of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days.

Currently, this has no threat to the United States but is a telling sign that we are near the peak of hurricane season.