Series Finale dates for Jane the Virgin, iZombie; Season Finale date for The 100

(CW) – The final episodes of Jane the Virgin and iZombie now have dates as well as the season finale date for The 100.

The series finale of Jane the Virgin will air as back-to-back episodes from 8:00pm to 10:00pm on Wednesday, July 31st.

The series finale of iZombie will air on Thursday, August 1st at 8:00pm.

And the season finale of The 100 will air on Tuesday, August 6th at 9:00pm.

Connect with JANE THE VIRGIN Online:

Watch episodes of JANE THE VIRGIN for FREE: http://on.cwtv.com/JaneTheVirgin

Like JANE THE VIRGIN on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwjanethevirgin

Follow JANE THE VIRGIN on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cwjanethevirgin

Follow JANE THE VIRGIN on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cwjanethevirgin

Connect with THE 100 Online:

Watch episodes of THE 100 for FREE: http://on.cwtv.com/The100

Like THE 100 on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwthe100

Follow THE 100 on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cwthe100

Follow THE 100 on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_the100

Connect with IZOMBIE Online:

Watch the latest episodes of IZOMBIE for FREE: http://on.cwtv.com/iZombie

Like IZOMBIE on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwizombie

Follow IZOMBIE on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cwizombie

Follow IZOMBIE on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/thecwizombie

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: twitter.com/CWSpringfield