Services announced for late NYSP Investigator

BURLINGTON, MASS. (NEWS10) — Service arrangements for late retired investigator Ryan D. Fortini have been announced for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Calling hours will be Tuesday January 7th from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Margaret’s Church in Burlington.

The funeral service will be Wednesday January 8th at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret’s Church.

Fortini, who was 41-years-old, died on January, 1 2020 from cancer following his assignment at the World Trade Center site during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

He served the New York State Police for 16 years and retired on July 15, 2015 because his illness was becoming worse.