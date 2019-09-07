Seven human cases of EEE confirmed in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Seven human cases of EEE have now been confirmed in Massachusetts and local communities are doing what they can to protect its residents.

Towns such as Chicopee and South Hadley are taking extra steps to prevent residents from getting the mosquito-borne illness.

Chicopee Public Schools have pushed all sports practices and games before 6:30 p.m.

In South Hadley, Friday night’s outdoor movie event has been moved inside.

State health officials announced Friday that there are two new confirmed cases of EEE in Massachusetts. One case is from eastern Worcester County and the other from southwestern Middlesex County.

Thirty-six communities in the state are now at critical risk making 42 at high risk and 115 at moderate risk for the virus.

The best way to protect yourself from the virus is to avoid peak mosquito hours, which are at dusk and dawn.

You should also wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors, and remember bug spray.