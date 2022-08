CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple brush fires were reported simultaneously in Chicopee State Park, requiring the Chicopee Fire Crew’s assistance. Early detection and quick suppression prevented these fires from spreading.

The Chicopee Fire Department says to use caution as there is increased fire danger throughout Massachusetts because of the drought-related increase.