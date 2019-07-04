Several Connecticut state parks closed to vehicles after reaching capacity

(WTNH) — Several Connecticut state parks are already full to capacity and closed to new vehicles this Fourth of July.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reports that the following state parks have reached parking capacity and are closed to new vehicles:

Pattaconk Lake Recreation Area in Cockaponset State Forest in Chester

Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham

Gardner Lake State Park, and Gardner Lake boat launch in Salem

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Additionally, Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield is also filled to capacity and not accepting walk-ins.

