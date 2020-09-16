Several major bills have stalled on Beacon Hill

BOSTON (WWLP) – A bill that aims to stop sexual assault on college campuses has stalled on Beacon Hill.

The bill was filed last session and lawmakers weren’t able to reach an agreement on the bill’s language so it was pushed off, but it has since stalled in the House Ways and Means Committee.

House Bill 44, 18 would require colleges and universities to adopt, and communicate to students, their sexual misconduct policies, and the procedures for reporting incidents.

It would also create a task force to develop questions for a sexual misconduct survey, allowing students to voice how safe they feel on campus.

Speaker DeLeo spoke about the bill yesterday, saying quote, “While we are hopeful that the November elections will bring change in Washington, we understand the necessity of actions to protect students.”

He’s urging his colleagues in the legislature to try and pass the bill by the end of the year.

Lawmakers are expected to return to the building sometime in early October.