METHUEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Seven pigs that were surrendered from a Plainfield home are available for adoption.

The MSPCA is waiving their adoption fee for the pigs this weekend in the hope to find a forever home for them. Pig adoptions typically cost up to $400. They are being cared for at Nevins Farm in Methuen after their owner had too many animals.

“The owner had more animals than they were able to care for, so they surrendered these pigs to us,” explained Rachel Navarro, equine and farm animal assistant manager at Nevins Farm. “Because of their previous situation, the pigs are a little shy, but we’ve been working to socialize them over the last few weeks.”

The special fee-waived adoptathon for pigs is being held Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4. If you are interested in adopting a pig, registration is required, visit mspca.org/feewaived for more information.

Learn if a pig is right for you:

“Many don’t know this, but pigs are great companions for the right people,” said Navarro. “They’re smart, inquisitive and friendly. They even enjoy belly rubs and snuggles, and can form life-long bonds with humans and other pigs.”