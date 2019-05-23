Several residents forced out of home after fire on Wahconah St. in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several people are without a home after a fire on Wahconah Street Wednesday evening.

Pittsfield Police Sergeant Nicholas DeSantis told 22News the fire at 252 Wahconah was reported around 7:41 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found an active fire, with smoke coming out of the home and were able to quickly put it out with no injuries reported.

Sgt. DeSantis said several residents had to find another place to stay after the fire was put out. The total number of people without a home was not immediately known.

The fire caused Wahconah at Pecks streets and Wahconah at Seymour streets to close for some time but has since reopened.

Fire officials have not determined what caused the fire.

