HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) The remnants from Nicole have brought significant rain to the area, and the Holyoke Water and Pollution Control Facility announced Friday evening the precipitation caused sewer overflow discharge from the sewage collection system into the Connecticut River.

Residents should avoid contact with the Connecticut River for 48 hours after the discharge ceases to due health risks. Untreated sewage and rain water causes bacteria and other pollutants in the water.