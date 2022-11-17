WASHINGTON D.C. (WWLP) Since Republicans won control of the House of Representatives Wednesday, changes have swept through removing many democratic leaders from their posts. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepped down Thursday as the leader of the democratic party. Congressman Richard Neal will no longer serve his post as the Chair of the Ways and Means Committee and Congressman Jim McGovern will be removed as Chairman of the House Rules Committee.

A local expert told 22News even though we have this new divide in congress that doesn’t mean that things will come to a standstill.

“What they’re saying over and over and polling backs this up they want stuff done,” said Paul Robbins President, of Paul Robbins Associates.

Robbins told said the narrow victory that took more than a week to shake out in the house shows this country is more purple than red or blue. And the pressure to get stuff done could lead to conversations across the aisle on issues like Ukraine and energy.

The big question is who will take the House Speaker role. Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy could be poised to pick up the gavel. In the meantime democrats are trying to figure out their chain of command with current speaker Nancy Pelosi stepping down from democratic leadership. Both McGovern and Neal put out statements in response, offering their thanks to Pelosi’s nearly two decades of house leadership.