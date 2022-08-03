BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker Administration announced another round of shared streets and spaces grant awards funding projects in a few Western Massachusetts towns.

The new round splits 16.4 million in funding between 184 new projects. Among the local awards are $200,000 for improvements along the Manhan Rail Trail.

“Our Shared Streets and Spaces grant program is just one of the many municipal grant programs that has demonstrated what we can accomplish by working together with our partners at the local level,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Today’s announcement represents the largest award round since the program was launched and we are glad to be funding projects that reduce vehicular speeds and provide safe mobility for children, for seniors, to public transportation, housing, and to open space and parks.”

“We’ve been proud to award a total of $50 million dollars in grant funding to cities and towns to facilitate 494 projects since launching Shared Streets and Spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic in June of 2020,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “We are pleased to partner with local leaders to create safer and more connected cities and towns.”

At City Hall in Easthampton, $62,000 for Great Barrington and the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority to improve bus stops.

While, $200,000 goes to crosswalks in Holyoke and the remaining $500,000 is for the PVTA.

Springfield and Westfield also received funding to install new Valley Bikeshare locations, among other projects.