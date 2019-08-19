Shark Survivor: “There’s like zero percent chance it will happen again”

(WESH) A 9-year-old girl is recovering after she was bitten by a shark Friday morning at Florida’s New Smyrna Beach.

Maggie Crum, visiting the area with her family from Ohio, was wading in the water when she was bitten on the lower right leg.

“I’m pretty sure if it happens once then there’s like zero percent chance it will happen again,” Maggie said.

The shark bite left Maggie with lacerations and 12 stitches on her right leg. Maggie, her sisters Jaidyn and Izzie were about knee deep in the water with their parents when Maggie noticed the sand disturbed where she stood.

“I just started swimming away and when I started swimming the shark bit my leg,” Maggie said.

Maggie said she screamed but her sister thought she was pretending to get stung by a jellyfish.

