Sharpie punishment triggers lawsuit

(KPRC) A federal lawsuit has been filed against three employees of Texas’ Pearland Independent School District accused of coloring in student’s haircut with a black permanent marker.

The school district said that April 17, a Berry Miller Junior High School campus administrator told the 13-year-old boy that his new haircut was in violation of the school’s dress code and gave the boy the following options: notify his mother, receive disciplinary action or fill in the shape of the missing hair with a marker.

The student chose the last option.

Dante Trice and Angela Washington said that their son’s middle school years were ruined after administrators humiliated him at school.

The boy’s parents said they were never notified about the code violation. They said if they would have been contacted, they would have shortened their son’s hair to get rid of the line design that same day.

The parents said that they tried for months to try to contact district officials but did not get a response.

“All of this could have been resolved a long time ago,” Trice said.

