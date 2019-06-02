Shawinigan Drive in Ludlow reopened after car accident

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A major accident in Ludlow closed off Shawinigan Drive for a few hours Sunday morning but has since reopened.

Our 22News crews saw one car rolled over and another with severe front-end damage after what appeared to be a 2-car accident around 3:00 a.m. early Sunday morning.

Our crews saw several police cruisers, fire trucks, and ambulances at the site of the crash.

The road was blocked off while crews worked, but has since reopened.

No word yet on what led up to this crash or on any injuries.

We contacted Ludlow Police and are waiting to hear back.

We will continue to bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

