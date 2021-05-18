Sheriff Graziano fires deputies related to Jamal Sutherland in-custody death

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano announced on Monday she has fired Detention Deputy Brian Houle and Detention Sergeant Lindsay Fickett for their role in Jamal Sutherland’s in-custody death.

“Today, I made the decision to terminate the two detention deputies involved in this case. I must weigh the interest of public safety for the community against any incident that creates even the perception of an impairment to the operation of the Detention Center for the safety of all residents, staff and our Community,” she said in a statement.

Sutherland died on January 5th after detention deputies attempted to extract him from a cell at the Al Cannon Detention Center for a bond hearing.

FULL COVERAGE: Jamal Sutherland death investigation

Video that was released by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office this week showed deputies spraying pepper spray into Sutherland’s cell and tasing him multiple times leading up to his death.

Sutherland was originally taken to the jail on a misdemeanor assault charge following a January 4th altercation at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health by North Charleston police.

Family members say he was at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health seeking treatment at the time.

During a press conference on Friday, Sheriff Graziano called the video of Sutherland’s death horrific. “Our responsibility is the safety of Jamal Sutherland and he died in our facility. So, we need to examine that,” she said.

Sheriff Graziano says the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still conducting an internal investigation of Sutherland’s death while awaiting the final report from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

She said policies will continue to be reviewed until necessary change has been made.