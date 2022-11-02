SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the announcement of increased shipping rates for the holiday season Americans may face higher than usual costs for their packages, which may have them rethinking their gifts.

According to a survey by Top-Cash-Back, it found that 86 percent of Americans will look elsewhere for a gift if the shipping is too expensive. 22News has some helpful tips from consumer experts to help you deal with shipping gifts for the holiday season.

Check the return policy to see if there is a fee associated with shipping the product back, or if the retailer offers free shipping on returns. Shipping rates may become more expensive the closer we get to the holidays so waiting to the last minute to shop online may cost you more. Compare prices and rates amongst different retailers including their shipping rates.