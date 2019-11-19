1  of  2
Breaking News
‘We Build the Wall’ issued cease and desist to stop construction in South Texas, officials confirm Social media threat at Holyoke High School
Watch Live
Trump Impeachment Hearing: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify

Shocking footage shows woman braving brushfire to save injured koala

News

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTRALIA (KXAN) — Shocking footage shows a woman rescuing a badly burnt and wailing koala from an Australian bushfire.

The marsupial was spotted crossing a road among the flames in New South Wales Tuesday.

A local woman rushed to the koala’s aid, wrapping the animal in her shirt and a blanket and pouring water over it. She said she would transport the injured koala to the nearby koala hospital.

Australia’s koala populations have been a major victim of the flames, with more than 350 of the marsupials possibly killed in a major habitat.

The country is prone to bushfires in its dry, hot summers, but fierce blazes have been sparked early, in the southern spring, by a long drought and soaring temperatures.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories