Shooting at Mt Tabor High School in Winston-Salem; campus is secure, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A school shooting shut down a high school in Winston-Salem.

There is a large police presence at the school.

Sherwood Forest Elementary and Wake Forest University are also on lockdown.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it was a shooting on their Facebook page.

Winston-Salem police has a hazardous devices unit on scene.

Police say the campus is secure.

The Winston-Salem police tweeted a message to parents on Wednesday advising them not to respond to the school.

FOX8 has a crew on the scene and this story will be updated as details emerge.

