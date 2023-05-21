MANSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts officials say a 22-year-old is being accused by authorities after a 23-year-old man was fatally shot on Saturday in Mansfield.

The District Attorney’s Office says 22-year-old William O’Brien, of Manchester-By-The-Sea, will be charged with carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, police responded to a home on West Church Street near Rumford Avenue after someone called 911 around 11:10 a.m. to report a shooting.

First responders found the victim had been shot to death. He has since been identified as Samuel P. Waters, of Mansfield.