Shooting in Winthrop leads to three deaths

WINTHROP, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people, including a suspected gunman, are dead after a truck crash in eastern Massachusetts Saturday afternoon. This happened just before 3 p.m. in Winthrop.

Police said the suspected gunman stole a plumbing and drain company’s truck, then crashed it into a building.

The man then got out of the truck and shot a woman and man, who both died. State police say Winthrop police soon arrived and shot the gunman.

Additionally, one police officer was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation but was not seriously injured.

None of the three people who died have been identified. Multiple agencies are investigating.