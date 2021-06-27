Shooting in Winthrop leads to three deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

WINTHROP, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people, including a suspected gunman, are dead after a truck crash in eastern Massachusetts Saturday afternoon. This happened just before 3 p.m. in Winthrop.

Police said the suspected gunman stole a plumbing and drain company’s truck, then crashed it into a building.

The man then got out of the truck and shot a woman and man, who both died. State police say Winthrop police soon arrived and shot the gunman.

Additionally, one police officer was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation but was not seriously injured.
None of the three people who died have been identified. Multiple agencies are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today