SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Just before midnight on Friday night Springfield police responded to a shooting that left one person with serious injuries. Around 11:59 p.m. officers responded to Sachem St. for a Shotspotter activation.

When officers arrived at the scene two gunshot victims were found. One with serious injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries. The Springfield Police Department are conducting an ongoing investigation. No other information is available at this time.

