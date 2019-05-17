Shooting threat at Franklin County Tech found to be not credible

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Montague Police and the superintendent of Franklin County Technical School in Turners Falls say that a threat found written on classroom calendar Thursday was not a credible threat.

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, Superintendent Rick Martin wrote:

“At approximately 1:45 PM yesterday, a student reported to their teacher that the words, “shoot up school” were written by pencil in small print on a calendar date set for May 17th, located on a side wall of the classroom.

The incident was immediately reported to administration, the Franklin County Tech School Resource Officer notified the Montague Police who arrived at the school to assist in the investigation.

During the investigation, a few students were interviewed and one student confessed to writing it as a joke. The Montague Police along with administration spoke with the student and parents to complete the interview process.

Montague Police indicated there was “no viable or credible threat, but disciplinary proceedings regarding this situation are ongoing.”

Martin went on to say that the Montague Police and School Resource Officer would be at the school on Friday.

22News has contacted the Northwestern District Attorney’s office for information on this incident, but have not yet received a statement. We will share that information as soon as it becomes available.

