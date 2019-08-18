Shoppers Expected to take Advantage of final Day of Tax Free Weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Today is the last day to take advantage of the tax free weekend here in Massachusetts.

Many people use this weekend as a time to buy bigger more expensive items like furniture and appliances. But it’s important to remember the sales tax free holiday does not apply to any items over 2500 dollars.

It also doesn’t include meals, tobacco products, or marijuana. If you can’t make it to the stores today the no sales tax discount does apply to items you buy online.

As long as you buy your online item by tonight, you won’t be charged sales tax. Many stores do have extended hours today so you have some extra time to get out and shop.

And if you miss the opportunity this weekend you can cross the state line into Connecticut, where tax free deals begin today, and run through next weekend.