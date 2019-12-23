Shoppers feeling the stress as Christmas approaches

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 24: People carry shopping bags along Oxford Street on November 24, 2017 in London, England. British retailers offer deals on their products as part of the annual pre-Christmas Black Friday shopping event, held this year on November 24. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

NORTHAMPTON (WWLP) – With just two days left until Christmas, people are starting to feel the pressure of finishing their holiday shopping.

“I’ve experienced it,” Ernie Fitzell of Holyoke said. “That’s why I’m here early now. I don’t particularly like it. I shop online for stuff usually.”

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 148 million people were expected to shop at stores and online Saturday. That’s 15 million more than last year.

Brenda Bushouse just finished her holiday shopping. She was trying to find the perfect gift for her daughter.

“So we came here to get the ornaments at Thornes at the Ceder Chest,” Bushouse said. “So we got one that is a llama because my daughter is in an a-cappella group at Mount Holyoke College. We got the stocking stuffers, we got the ornaments, we got the books and we are ready to go.”

Gift cards are the most popular gift item this year, followed by clothing, books, and electronics.

Online shopping is expected to rise by more than 13 percent this year.

Many stores have extended their hours like Kohls, which is open 24 hours until Christmas Eve.