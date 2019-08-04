Shoppers gearing up for tax free weekend

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 24: People carry shopping bags along Oxford Street on November 24, 2017 in London, England. British retailers offer deals on their products as part of the annual pre-Christmas Black Friday shopping event, held this year on November 24. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

(WWLP) – Stores are already advertising their inventory ahead of the sales tax holiday on August 17th and 18th.

Ron Menard, from Feeding Hills, told 22News “We get the Sunday paper, and there are a ton of them. You got Manny’s, all these little stores. I think it’s good for the economy and good for the big box stores.”

Some people hold off on major purchases, like appliances or back to school shopping and save it for the tax-free weekend. Linda Medina, from Holyoke, said “Yeah I do. Usually buy a TV or something, a big item. I usually buy something for my grandkids or my daughter. Especially when you have three or four kids”.

Purchases must be for personal and not business use and only applies to items $2,500 dollars or less. And what else is not included in the tax-free weekend? Marijuana, and meals.

According to the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, there was some confusion about whether or not meals would be included in the tax-free benefits of tax-free weekend for the very first time. Governor Charlie Baker signed an amendment Thursday, clarifying that meals would not be included.