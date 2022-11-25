CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror but inflation still rising, shopping patterns this holiday season are changing.

“I went out at 6am this morning. It was more dead this year than is has been,” said Tim Webster-Peck from Chicopee.

The holidays are always expensive, but people are saving up to be able to splurge more on gifts for their loved ones.



“You don’t know! How do you do it I don’t know how to do it anymore but I’m trying,” said Angela Penndorf from Springfield.

Experts say that 56% of people say they plan to make their holiday purchases online, down by 1% from 2021. While 48% of people say they plan on getting their holiday purchases from department stores.

“Everything is so high but with Black Friday it brings all the prices down so right now it was a great time to be able to go and shop and things like that. Inflation is scary right now,” said Webster-Peck.

Experts say that Americans plan to spend an average of $830 this year. Many shoppers were grateful Black Friday for the deals to help them get the most bang for their buck.