SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An alarming shortage of life saving chemotherapy drugs is raising concerns nationwide and right here in western Massachusetts, 22News hears from area hospitals about how this is impacting cancer patients locally.

The list of medications facing supply shortages continues to grow. High demand, and poor quality manufacturing concerns, making certain essential drugs for cancer treatment, harder to come by. Its being felt nationwide, a recent report indicating that doctors in at least 40 states have at least one chemotherapy drug in shortage.

Recently, the Food and Drug Administration listed 14 cancer drugs in shortage. Among them is, one that treats a number of cancers, including breast cancer and lung cancer. This shortage also reportedly causing doctors across the country to ration doses or use other treatment options.

Dave Brennan of West Springfield telling 22News, “There’s no reason for it, a drug that has been manufactured for a while, that they cannot get it, there’s no excuse.” 22News also reached out to local hospitals, about how this is impacting patients in western Massachusetts

In a statement from Baystate Health a spokesperson said, “We are monitoring this nationwide shortage and that all of our cancer patients have been receiving the chemotherapy drugs they need for their care.”

A rep at Cooley Dickinson Hospital also telling 22News they have not been impacted by the shortage, “Cooley Dickinson Hospital is aware of the national shortage of certain chemotherapy medications and is working with our Mass General Brigham pharmacy partners to ensure we continue to obtain the appropriate stock to care for our patients.”

Manufacturers for a drug that treats advanced prostate cancer say that their supply will increase in the second half of the year.