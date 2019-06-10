Shortchanged On Father’s Day

(NBC News) Retail experts say the expectations for Father’s Day gifts are lower this year.

“Eighty percent of consumers plan to buy a gift for Mother’s Day, and only 70 percent plan to buy a gift for their fathers,” says RetailMeNot’s Marissa Tarleton.

According to Tarleton, the averege of $90 projected to be spent on dad is getting closer to the $100 spent on mom each year.

“That divide is shrinking,” she says. “It used to be that consumers would only spend about $80 on dad.”

That’s good news for dads who might be looking for something other than ties or socks.

“What we’re finding now is that consumers want to purchase something for dad that they can experience with him,” Tarleton says. “Some of the top contenders for gifts include dinners out, gift cards for experiences – even trips they can take together”

The National Retail Federation is predicting a better day for dad. They believe the average consumer will spend about $140 on a Father’s Day gift.

