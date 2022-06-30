UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica Police are investigating a shots fired incident that took place in the parking lot of the Taco Bell on North Genesee Street in North Utica. Initial reports from the scene indicate that at least one person was hit by a bullet. That person was reported to be in a car that was pulled over heading west on Route 49 in Marcy shortly after the incident. Kunkle Ambulance was called to Route 49 on a report of a gunshot wound.

Utica Police report that shortly after 1:30 PM, two parties were in a conversation at the Taco Bell when one of the parties pulled out a handgun. Several shots were fired and three cars were hit, the vehicles of the suspect and victim and a third car that was not involved in the incident. Both the victim and the suspect fled the scene. The victim’s vehicle was stopped on Route 49. There is no word on the condition of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with any new information as it is released.