NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Studies find 7 out of 10 Americans are using social media but what if you’re tired of scrolling social media platforms? Not only can you permanently delete these accounts, you can also opt to deactivate them for a time and then choose when you’d like to re-connect.

Elissa Worthen of Northampton said, “It’s taking people away from the world around them.”

According to the Pew Research Center a mere 5% of Americans used social media in 2005. Today, that numbers has grown to 72%. 22News spoke with people in Hampshire county that try to distance themselves from online content.

“It was supposed to make our lives carefree and stress-less but it’s made it more anxious,” said Worthen.

For people looking to take a break from Facebook the platform gives you two options: deactivate or delete.

Deactivating your account will make you disappear from other users and pages you control will also deactivate. However, you can log back in and all your data will reappear.

If you choose to delete, your account will permanently disappear in 30 days. You have that time frame to change your mind.

22News spoke with Savannah Soraghan, a visitor from North Carolina who enjoys using social media but she thinks it can also be dangerous.

“You have to know how to use it. That’s why I think media literacy is important. So I think we should be teaching that if we want to let our kids use social media,” Savannah said.

Now even though your Facebook account will be deleted in 30 days, Facebooks says it takes 90 days to fully delete everything that’s tied to your account.