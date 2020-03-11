Sibling rivalry boils over for Randall and Kevin in tonight’s ‘This Is Us’

(WCMH) — As season four of “This Is Us” winds down to its finale — tensions between some of the characters are going to start winding up.

There are only three more installments left, including tonight’s episode, “New York, New York, New York.” But from two recent show clips and a promo released, it looks like the relationship between Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) is going to go sour in the Big Apple.

In the clip above we see a flashback of the whole Pearson clan packing for a big trip to “The City,” with vastly different ideas of what will make their visit fun. And there’s nothing like a family vacation to plant the seeds of resentment between siblings.

Fast forward to the present day, in the promo above, Randall and Kevin really go for the jugular in a fight over their mother. This fight appears to be over their mother’s health problems, but will most likely go deeper, digging up all their old unresolved feelings from the past.

This last clip shows the deepening bond between Kevin and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) that spawns all of Randall’s anger. Fans should probably get out the tissues for Rebecca’s red-carpet moment because it’s sure to take them on an emotional rollercoaster.

“This Is Us” airs tonight at 9 p.m. on NBC4, followed by NBC hit medical drama “New Amsterdam.”

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. “This Is Us” chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death. From the writer and directors of “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” comes a smart, modern show that will welcome you into a family you feel you’ve known for years.

“This is Us also stars Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon, Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas, Eris Baker as Tess Pearson, Faithe Herman as Annie Pearson, Lyric Ross as Deja, Asante Blackk as Malik Hodges and Griffin Dunne as Nicholas “Nicky” Pearson.