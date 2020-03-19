Signature Sounds’ on-line concert series to support local artists during COVID-19 crisis

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Signature Sounds have announced an on-line concert series in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
According to a press release sent to 22News, performances in The Parlor Room Home Sessions will take place on the following dates:
Friday, March 20: chamber-pop band Winterpills.
Sunday, March 22: Veteran bluesman Chris Smither
Tuesday, March 24: Amy Rigby
Friday, March 27: The Suitcase Junket
Now more than ever, it’s important for us to stay connected and support the artists who bring us so much joy. Since it’ll be a while until we can gather again, let’s share the gift of music together and look forward to better days ahead.Signature Sounds president and Green River Festival director Jim Olsen
All performances start at 8:00 PM, EST and are accessed via www.signaturesounds.com/homesessions.
More bands will be announced shortly and will include Parlor Room and Green River Festival favorites along with more artists on the Signature Sounds roster.