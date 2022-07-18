(WWLP) – It’s going to be hot this week with temperatures expected to reach the 90s, which puts you at risk of heat exhaustion. 22News is working for you with signs and symptoms to watch for.

Heat Exhaustion is the result of your body overheating. Signs include cool skin with goose bumps, heavy sweating, dizziness, fatigue, nausea or a headache. You can also experience a weak, rapid pulse.

If you think you’re experiencing heat exhaustion – stop all activity, move to a cooler place, rehydrate and take a rest. If symptoms don’t improve in one hour, call your doctor.

However, if your body temperature reaches 104 degrees – get medical help immediately.