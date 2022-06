(WWLP) – Dehydration can be a big health concern in the summer months.

Dehydration is most dangerous for children and older adults. Symptoms in infants or children include dry mouth, dry crying, no wet diapers for more than three hours, sunken eyes and irritability.

Adults will notice extreme thirst, dark-colored urine, fatigue, dizziness and confusion. Mild dehydration can be reversed by just drinking fluids, but severe hydration can require medical attention.