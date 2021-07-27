Simone Biles out of team competition

Simone Biles’ first chance at a medal comes in the women’s team all-around final on day 4 of the Tokyo Games. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

TOKYO (WWLP) – The Associated Press reporting in a Tweet that Simone Biles is out of team competitions with an injury.

The 24-year-old U.S. athlete reportedly suffered an injury during the vault. Biles was then seen exiting the competition floor with the team doctor before returning with her right leg wrapped.

The Associated press reporting that she took off her bar grips, and hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles before putting on a jacket and sweatpants. The Americans will be forced to finish the rest of the competition without her, severely hampering their bid to claim a third straight Olympic title.

As of now Biles is still scheduled for the individual competition. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.